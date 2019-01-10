Northwest Women fall to Emporia State

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest women kept it close for the first half of play, but Emporia State took advantage in the second half, beating the Bearcats 54-41.

Northwest was down 21-20 at the half, then the Hornets went on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter. The Bearcats also struggled shooting, only shooting 30 percent from the field, and only 16 percent from behind the arc.

"I felt like we weren't at the level we were in the first half," Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. "From an energy standpoint too, we just didn't look like ourselves."

Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats with 8 points and Kaylani Maiava led the team in rebounds with 6.

The Bearcats hope to bounce back at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena. They take on the Washburn Ichabods.