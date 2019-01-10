Clear

Northwest Women fall to Emporia State

The Northwest women kept it close for the first half of play, but Emporia State took advantage in the second half, beating the Bearcats 54-41.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 11:50 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest women kept it close for the first half of play, but Emporia State took advantage in the second half, beating the Bearcats 54-41.

Northwest was down 21-20 at the half, then the Hornets went on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter. The Bearcats also struggled shooting, only shooting 30 percent from the field, and only 16 percent from behind the arc.

"I felt like we weren't at the level we were in the first half," Northwest head coach Austin Meyer said. "From an energy standpoint too, we just didn't look like ourselves." 

Mallory McConkey led the Bearcats with 8 points and Kaylani Maiava led the team in rebounds with 6.

The Bearcats hope to bounce back at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Arena. They take on the Washburn Ichabods.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
After a much cooler day on Wednesday, temperatures do warm slightly for one more day before precipitation chances return Friday. As for tonight, expect a few clouds but skies should be partly cloudy. Lows will be colder in the upper teens and lower 20s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events