HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Women fall to Lincoln

Northwest Women fall to Lincoln

The Northwest Women's basketball team showed fight, but couldn't knock off the undefeated Lincoln University Blue Tigers Thursday, falling 69-66.

Posted: Dec. 6, 2018 10:41 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- The Northwest Women’s basketball team showed fight, but couldn’t knock off the undefeated Lincoln University Blue Tigers Thursday, falling 69-66.

Northwest trailed 57-46 heading into the fourth quarter and remarkably fought back to bring it within three points. The Bearcats were unable to get a good look on the last second shot.

Northwest had four players in double figures, Jaelyn Haggard led with 14, followed by Kendey Eaton with 13, Kaylani Maiava with 12 and Mallory McConkey with 10.

Next up for the Bearcats, a home contest against Lindenwood. Tip-off at Bearcat Arena set for 1:00 p.m.

Light snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning giving some areas a dusting to one inch of snow. Sunshine returned in the afternoon and it quickly melted the snow that did fall.
