MARYVILLE, Mo. -- The Northwest Women’s basketball team showed fight, but couldn’t knock off the undefeated Lincoln University Blue Tigers Thursday, falling 69-66.
Northwest trailed 57-46 heading into the fourth quarter and remarkably fought back to bring it within three points. The Bearcats were unable to get a good look on the last second shot.
Northwest had four players in double figures, Jaelyn Haggard led with 14, followed by Kendey Eaton with 13, Kaylani Maiava with 12 and Mallory McConkey with 10.
Next up for the Bearcats, a home contest against Lindenwood. Tip-off at Bearcat Arena set for 1:00 p.m.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Women fall to Lincoln
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men stay unbeaten
- Western falls to No. 5 Northwest Thursday
- Western Volleyball falls to Northwest Tuesday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men cruise to win over Tabor (Kan.)
- Northwest tames Lindenwood Saturday
- No. 4 Northwest falls to Central Oklahoma, 31-21
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Football falls to Pittsburg State
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys fall to Maryville