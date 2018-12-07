HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Women fall to Lincoln

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- The Northwest Women’s basketball team showed fight, but couldn’t knock off the undefeated Lincoln University Blue Tigers Thursday, falling 69-66.

Northwest trailed 57-46 heading into the fourth quarter and remarkably fought back to bring it within three points. The Bearcats were unable to get a good look on the last second shot.

Northwest had four players in double figures, Jaelyn Haggard led with 14, followed by Kendey Eaton with 13, Kaylani Maiava with 12 and Mallory McConkey with 10.

Next up for the Bearcats, a home contest against Lindenwood. Tip-off at Bearcat Arena set for 1:00 p.m.