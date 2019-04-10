HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest baseball falls to Pittsburg State

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Bearcat Athletics) – The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team dropped a 3-2 non-conference decision to the Pittsburg State University at T-Bones Stadium.

Alixon Herrera ripped a two-out double to the deepest part of the park to score Connor Quick in the first and give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead.

Bearcat starter Gibson Brown allowed one unearned run on four hits as he worked the first five innings on the hill.

Northwest added an unearned run of its own in the bottom of the fifth. Calvin Rudolph reached on a throwing error by Pittsburg State shortstop Tyson Cushman. Rudolph moved up to second on a passed ball by PSU catcher Caleb Cox. Quick followed with a double down the left field line to plate Rudolph and give Northwest a 2-1 lead.

The Gorillas rallied off Bearcat closer Trevor Dudar in the eighth and ninth innings. Pittsburg State scored on a bases loaded walk with two outs in the eighth to tie the game at 3-3. The Gorillas then scored the go-ahead run in the ninth after three walks and a sacrifice fly.

Northwest drops to 17-16 overall, while Pittsburg State moves to 18-16 on the year.

The Bearcats will return to action Friday at 3 p.m. at Missouri Western. The Bearcats and Griffons will play a three-game set in St. Joseph.