HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest baseball falls to Pittsburg State

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (Bearcat Athletics) – The Northwest Missouri State University baseball team dropped a 3-2 non-conference decision to the Pittsburg State University at T-Bones Stadium.

Alixon Herrera ripped a two-out double to the deepest part of the park to score Connor Quick in the first and give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead.

Bearcat starter Gibson Brown allowed one unearned run on four hits as he worked the first five innings on the hill.

Northwest added an unearned run of its own in the bottom of the fifth. Calvin Rudolph reached on a throwing error by Pittsburg State shortstop Tyson Cushman. Rudolph moved up to second on a passed ball by PSU catcher Caleb Cox. Quick followed with a double down the left field line to plate Rudolph and give Northwest a 2-1 lead.

The Gorillas rallied off Bearcat closer Trevor Dudar in the eighth and ninth innings. Pittsburg State scored on a bases loaded walk with two outs in the eighth to tie the game at 3-3. The Gorillas then scored the go-ahead run in the ninth after three walks and a sacrifice fly.

Northwest drops to 17-16 overall, while Pittsburg State moves to 18-16 on the year.

The Bearcats will return to action Friday at 3 p.m. at Missouri Western. The Bearcats and Griffons will play a three-game set in St. Joseph.

Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
