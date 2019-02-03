HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest women fall in a heartbreaker

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest women fall to Missouri Southern, 61-58 on a buzzer beater three-pointer by Chelsey Henry.
Jaelyn Haggard led the Bearcats in scoring with 16 points. Arguably the most impressive statline on the night was from Mallory McConkey who added 14 points and 18 rebounds.
Northwest returns to action Thursday at Lindenwood for a double-header with the Lions.
