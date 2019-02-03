Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest women fall in a heartbreaker

Posted: Feb. 2, 2019 11:37 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Northwest women fall to Missouri Southern, 61-58 on a buzzer beater three-pointer by Chelsey Henry.

Jaelyn Haggard led the Bearcats in scoring with 16 points. Arguably the most impressive statline on the night was from Mallory McConkey who added 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Northwest returns to action Thursday at Lindenwood for a double-header with the Lions.

For tonight, will have to deal with some dense fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for areas along the Iowa border but fog should be an issue region-wide overnight. If you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in sports. Lows tonight will be very warm in the upper 40s.
