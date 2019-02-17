HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest women fall to Southwest Baptist

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Northwest fell to Southwest Baptist, 73-54 at Bearcat Arena Saturday. The difference in the game was the third quarter, where Southwest Baptist hit 8 three pointers to help outscore Northwest 30-13 in the quarter.

Kendey Eaton led the Bearcats with 20 points and Mallory McConkey added 14. Caylee Richardson led Southwest Baptist in scoring with 22.

Northwest is back in action on the road at 5:30 p.m Thursday at Central Missouri.