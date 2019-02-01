HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest women struggle against Pitt State

Clear
The Northwest women were able to keep it close in the first, but were unable to keep up with Pittsburg State the rest of the way. Falling to the Gorillas, 69-48.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 1:33 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo. -- The Northwest women were able to keep it close in the first, but were unable to keep up with Pittsburg State the rest of the way. Falling to the Gorillas, 69-48.

Kendey Eaton and Jaelyn Haggard led the way for the Bearcats with 9 points.

Pitt State was led by Maya Williams with 19. She was followed by Megan Scott who added 16 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double.

Northwest is back in action 1:30 Saturday afternoon against Missouri Southern in Bearcat Arena.

