HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsburg advances to first state final four

The Plattsburg boys fought their way to a 49-47 victory over Skyline, advancing to the school's first ever final four appearance.

Posted: Mar. 2, 2019 8:33 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

LIBERTY, Mo. — The Plattsburg boys fought their way to a 49-47 victory over Skyline, advancing to the school's first ever final four appearance. Plattsburg was led by Kaden Hodge, who scored 19 points for the Tigers. 

Plattsburg takes on Greenwood at 12:50 p.m. Friday at Missouri State University.

