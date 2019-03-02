LIBERTY, Mo. — The Plattsburg boys fought their way to a 49-47 victory over Skyline, advancing to the school's first ever final four appearance. Plattsburg was led by Kaden Hodge, who scored 19 points for the Tigers.
Plattsburg takes on Greenwood at 12:50 p.m. Friday at Missouri State University.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsburg advances to first state final four
- HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsburg boys win first state sectional in program history
- Plattsburg's Kelsie Lewis signs to Missouri State softball
- Pigskin Preview: New beginning for Plattsburg Tigers
- Plattsburg's Stevens signs to Missouri S&T
- Lathrop advances to state semis
- HIGHLIGHTS: Mid-Buchanan girls return to state final four
- Ravens advance to NAIA semi-final rounds in football
- HIGHLIGHTS: Griffon Football falls to Pittsburg State
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest women struggle against Pitt State
Scroll for more content...