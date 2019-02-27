HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsburg boys win first state sectional in program history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Plattsburg boys top Mid-Buchanan Wednesday night, 58-56 to win the program's first ever state sectional game.
The Tigers look to make it to the program's first ever state final four appearance 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Liberty North High School. The Tigers take on Skyline.
