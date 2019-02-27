Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: Plattsburg boys win first state sectional in program history

The Plattsburg boys top Mid-Buchanan Wednesday night, 58-56 to win the program's first ever state sectional game.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 11:28 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Plattsburg boys top Mid-Buchanan Wednesday night, 58-56 to win the program's first ever state sectional game.

The Tigers look to make it to the program's first ever state final four appearance 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Liberty North High School. The Tigers take on Skyline.

We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
