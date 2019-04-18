Clear
HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah wins Pony Express Tournament

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — Savannah saved its best for last in the Pony Express Tournament, defeating Benton to capture the 2019 championship, 15-0.

3rd place: 

Smithville 5 — Maryville 4.

5th Place: 

Lafayette 8 — Cameron 4.

7th Place: 

LeBlond 5 — Chillicothe 2.

