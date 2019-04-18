HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah wins Pony Express Tournament

(ST. JOSEPH) — Savannah saved its best for last in the Pony Express Tournament, defeating Benton to capture the 2019 championship, 15-0.
3rd place:
Smithville 5 — Maryville 4.
5th Place:
Lafayette 8 — Cameron 4.
7th Place:
LeBlond 5 — Chillicothe 2.
