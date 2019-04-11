HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — Benton came into Wednesday game with Savannah at a solid 7-2 record and knew they would be tested with the Savages who boasted a high-octane offense. In the end, it was Savannah grabbing the win over Benton, 10-3.
