HIGHLIGHTS: The Mustangs return from all-star break with scoring spree

The St. Joseph Mustangs bats came alive Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium, scoring 15 runs in a big win over the Omaha Bombers, 15-5.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs bats came alive Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium, scoring 15 runs in a big win over the Omaha Bombers, 15-5.

The game was shortend to seven-innings due to a 10-run rule. The Mustangs return to action Friday night on the road in Sedalia. The Mustangs return to Phil Welch Saturday against the Jefferson City Renegades

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon across the area but once the sun set the precipitation fell apart. Expect more sunshine with highs in the lower 90s Friday. The weekend will be quiet but hot & humid with highs in the middle 90s. With dew points, into the 70s, it will make it feel like the upper 90s to low 100s.
