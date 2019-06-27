HIGHLIGHTS: The Mustangs return from all-star break with scoring spree

(ST. JOSEPH) — The St. Joseph Mustangs bats came alive Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium, scoring 15 runs in a big win over the Omaha Bombers, 15-5.

The game was shortend to seven-innings due to a 10-run rule. The Mustangs return to action Friday night on the road in Sedalia. The Mustangs return to Phil Welch Saturday against the Jefferson City Renegades