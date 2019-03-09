HIGHLIGHTS: Three area teams make state finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Mid-Buchanan girls, Stanberry girls and Jefferson boys all advance to their respective state title games following wins Friday night. The Plattsburg boys fell in their game, resulting in a third place game Saturday.
All video courtesy of Ozark Sportszone.
SCORES:
Class 2:
Plattsburg boys (22-8) 54 — Greenwood (27-3) 61. Plattsburg takes on Van-Far Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the third place game.
Mid-Buchanan girls (25-5) 57 — Hartville (27-4) 53. Mid-Buchanan takes on Thayer Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in the championship game.
Class 1:
Stanberry girls (26-3) 47 — Community (26-2) 40. Stanberry plays Walnut Grove Saturday at 8:10 p.m. in the championship game.
Jefferson boys (26-4) 62 — Linn County (15-7) 49. Jefferson takes on Dora Saturday at 6:20 p.m. in the championship game.
