Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HIGHLIGHTS: Undefeated teams fall in Mound City

The East Atchison girls and Mound City boys came into Friday night with undefeated records. After two close games, but teams ended up on the losing end.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MOUND CITY, Mo. — The East Atchison girls and Mound City boys came into Friday night with undefeated records. After two close games, but teams ended up on the losing end.

The East Atchison girls fell to Mound City, 42-37 while the Mound City boys fell to East Atchison, 85-83 on a last second shot in overtime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 3°
Savannah
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Fairfax
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
Some rain/snow mix chances are in the forecast for Sunday into Monday. We'll have partly sunny skies by midweek with highs remaining below average in the lower to middle 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events