HIGHLIGHTS: Undefeated teams fall in Mound City

MOUND CITY, Mo. — The East Atchison girls and Mound City boys came into Friday night with undefeated records. After two close games, but teams ended up on the losing end.
The East Atchison girls fell to Mound City, 42-37 while the Mound City boys fell to East Atchison, 85-83 on a last second shot in overtime.
