HIGHLIGHTS: Western Baseball falls to Central Missouri

The Missouri Western Baseball team couldn't wake-up the bats on Saturday night, falling to Central Missouri, 3-1.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 11:51 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western Baseball team couldn't wake-up the bats on Saturday night, falling to Central Missouri, 3-1.

The only run for Western came in the eighth inning when a wild-pitch allowed Andrew Curry to score. 

Central Missouri held the Griffons to just one-hit on the day, thanks to a Conrad McMahon single in the first.

The Griffons look to avoid a sweep 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Spring Sports Complex.

After a beautiful Saturday, the weather will remain nice for most of the day on Sunday before thunderstorm chances return to the forecast. For tonight, expect a mostly clear night with lows in the 40s and 50s.
