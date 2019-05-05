HIGHLIGHTS: Western Baseball falls to Central Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western Baseball team couldn't wake-up the bats on Saturday night, falling to Central Missouri, 3-1.
The only run for Western came in the eighth inning when a wild-pitch allowed Andrew Curry to score.
Central Missouri held the Griffons to just one-hit on the day, thanks to a Conrad McMahon single in the first.
The Griffons look to avoid a sweep 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Spring Sports Complex.
