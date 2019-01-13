HIGHLIGHTS: Western Women win on last-second shot

ST. JOSEPH — The Missouri Western Women's basketball team came away with another victory on the year thanks to a Melia Richardson last-second shot to make it 68-66 with 0.8 left on the clock.
