Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HIGHLIGHTS: Western Women win on last-second shot

The Missouri Western Women's basketball team came away with another victory on the year thanks to a Melia Richardson last-second shot to make it 68-66 with 0.8 left on the clock.

Posted: Jan. 13, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — The Missouri Western Women's basketball team came away with another victory on the year thanks to a Melia Richardson last-second shot to make it 68-66 with 0.8 left on the clock.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
A few clouds will stick around as we head overnight but I think most should move out by morning. Temperatures will be cold with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s but we will be dry.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events