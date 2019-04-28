Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Western baseball falls in game two to Southwest Baptist

The Griffon baseball team had help with the win, and had some trouble with the wind, falling to Southwest Baptist, 16-5 to even the series.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Griffon baseball team had help with the wind, and had some trouble with the wind, falling to Southwest Baptist, 16-5 to even the series. 

Western and Southwest Baptist compete in the rubber match 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Spring Sports Complex.

After highs reached the mid 70s this morning, temperatures have crashed into the 40s and 50s this evening. This will allow temps to fall into the 30s overnight as winds eventually decrease.
