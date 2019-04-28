HIGHLIGHTS: Western baseball falls in game two to Southwest Baptist

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Griffon baseball team had help with the wind, and had some trouble with the wind, falling to Southwest Baptist, 16-5 to even the series.
Western and Southwest Baptist compete in the rubber match 1:00 p.m. Sunday at Spring Sports Complex.
