HIGHLIGHTS: Western men top Rockhurst

ST. JOSEPH – The Western Men’s Basketball team tops Rockhurst, 89-81 Wednesday night. The Griffs hit the .500 mark with the win. It’s the first time the Western men have hit the mark in the first 10 games since 2015.

Tyrell Carroll elevated the Griffs to a 16-5 to end the first half with 10 points and five assists. He finished with 23 points and seven assists. Lavon Hightower was right behind Carroll with 18 points and added 13 points for a double-double. San Siganos dropped 12 points on 4-5 shooting from behind the arc.

Western takes an 11-day break, returning to action on December 30th for one last non-conference game against Illinois-Springfield.