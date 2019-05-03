HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball advances in MIAA tournament

(EDMOND, Okla.) — The Missouri Western softball wins its 18th consecutive game over Washburn, 4-1, advancing in the MIAA tournament.

The Griffons now face No. 1-ranked Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Tournament. The winner of the game at 3:00 p.m. Friday, advances to the championship game (or games, depending on how many losses each team has).

The tournament is double-elimination. Meaning, whichever team loses Friday, that team has a chance to win their way back to the championship game.

For a full bracket of the MIAA Softball Tournament, click here.