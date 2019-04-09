HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball extends win-streak to eight

T. JOSEPH (Missouri Western Athletics) – A run-rule one-hitter and a walk-off home run from a freshman pushed Griffon Softball's (26-14, 13-5) win streak to eight games with Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of Southwest Baptist (5-30, 2-8).

Missouri Western starter Kenzie Hilzer was one out away from a five-inning no-hitter in game one, but SBU got its lone hit of the game with two out in the fifth of an 8-0 Griffon win. In game two, MWSU saw a three run lead turn into a one run deficit only to have Sydni Hawkins end the drama with a two-run walk-off home run to center in a 5-4 victory.

HILZER JUST MISSES NO-NO

Hilzer struck out four batters through five innings, allowing just the one hit to earn the junior a third-straight positive decision. She now has two wins and a save in her last three appearances, allowing just one run on six hits over her last 12 innings with 11 strikeouts and only three walks.

HAWKINS WALKS IT OFF

An error by the Griffons with two outs in the top of the sixth turned into SBU's first run of the day and a misplayed bloop to the outfield and another error with two outs in the seventh led to Southwest Baptist taking a 4-3 lead after 6 ½.

Gabi Carter led off the bottom of the seventh with a single up the middle and with one out, Hawkins ended the game with a no-doubter to center. The freshman extended her hitting streak to 11 games, a stretch that has seen her batting average increase 29 points to .356.

BLANTON STAYS HOT

With three hits in the series, Brea Blanton had nine hits in her last five games, batting .529 in that stretch. The freshman now leads the team with a .417 batting average and is tied with Emma Hoffart with a team-high six RBIs.

STREAK AND STANDINGS

The eight-game win streak is the longest for the team since rattling off nine-straight early in the 2017 season. After Tuesday, the Griffons were still in fourth place, but two Central Missouri losses at Pittsburg State vaulted Washburn into second in the MIAA standings, just two games ahead of Missouri Western.

OTHER NOTABLES

Morgan Frost went 4-for-7 on the day with another double to extend her season total to 15, second most in the MIAA

Taylor Hoelscher went 4-for-5 and now has eight hits in her last six games

Cassidy Kelsheimer had three hits on the day to break out of a 3-for-28 stretch

Kaili Hinds got the win in game two to improve to 11-3 on the season. She allowed four runs, but just two were earned and she struck out eight with one walk.

MWSU improved to 10-3 at home this season and eclipsed last year's win total of 25

The Griffons have won 13 of their last 15 games, outscoring their opponents by 42 runs over that span

UP NEXT

The Griffons travel to Missouri Southern (Friday) and Pittsburg State (Saturday) this weekend for two doubleheaders before getting a week off.