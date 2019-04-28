Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball finishes regular season on 16-game win streak

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 11:26 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western softball team, once again, continues to impress. The Griffons win their 16th game in-a-row making it 8 consecutive sweeps with wins over Emporia State (6-2, 14-3), Saturday. 

The Griffons open the MIAA softball tournament as a two-seed Wednesday against seven-seed Pittsburg State at 6:30 Wednesday in Edmond, Oklahoma.

