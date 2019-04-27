HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball makes it 14-wins in-a-row

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western softball team continues to win, making it 14-wins in-a-row following a sweep of Washburn. Game one saw the Griffs win comfortably, 7-2 and in game two, the Griffs needed nine-innings to win it, 3-2.
The Griffons return to action Saturday afternoon against Emporia state. Game one of the double header starts at noon.
