HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball makes it 14-wins in-a-row

The Missouri Western softball team continues to win, making it 14-wins in-a-row following a sweep of Washburn.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — The Missouri Western softball team continues to win, making it 14-wins in-a-row following a sweep of Washburn. Game one saw the Griffs win comfortably, 7-2 and in game two, the Griffs needed nine-innings to win it, 3-2.

The Griffons return to action Saturday afternoon against Emporia state. Game one of the double header starts at noon.

A strong cold front will push through Saturday afternoon, allowing our winds to pick up from the north, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Temperatures will reach near 70 degrees before they start dropping once front passes through.
