HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball opens MIAA tournament with win

(ST. JOSEPH) — Missouri Western softball makes it 17-wins in-a-row with a 4-2 win over Pittsburg State in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

Sophomore Kaili Hinds went 6.1 innings strong, tossing 6 k's and only giving up two-runs. It's her 12th consecutive decision won on the year.

The Griffons look to make it 18-wins in-a-row 6:30 p.m Thursday against Washburn. Western swept the Ichabods on April 26th in St. Joseph.