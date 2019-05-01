Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

HIGHLIGHTS: Western softball opens MIAA tournament with win

Missouri Western softball makes it 17-wins in-a-row with a 4-2 win over Pittsburg State in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — Missouri Western softball makes it 17-wins in-a-row with a 4-2 win over Pittsburg State in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

Sophomore Kaili Hinds went 6.1 innings strong, tossing 6 k's and only giving up two-runs. It's her 12th consecutive decision won on the year.

The Griffons look to make it 18-wins in-a-row 6:30 p.m Thursday against Washburn. Western swept the Ichabods on April 26th in St. Joseph.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
We'll have another shot of widespread rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a disturbance pushes through. Rain could be heavy at times so there is still the concern of flooding over the next 24 hours, especially if you live in a low lying area or near creeks and rivers. We've already received 1-2" of rain already since Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events