HIGHLIGHTS: Western tops Northwest in slug-fest

(ST. JOSEPH) — Missouri Western baseball continues to hit well, scoring 13-runs off 3 home runs to beat Northwest in a slug-fest, 13-10.
The teams combined for 23 runs, 21 hits, five errors and used 11 total pitchers.
The win pushed the Griffs into a three-way tie for fifth place in the MIAA standings with Northwest and Lindenwood, just a half game back of Central Oklahoma for fourth.
