HIGHLIGHTS: Western tops Northwest in slug-fest

Missouri Western baseball continues to hit well, scoring 13-runs off 3 home runs to beat Northwest in a slug-fest, 13-10.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

(ST. JOSEPH) — Missouri Western baseball continues to hit well, scoring 13-runs off 3 home runs to beat Northwest in a slug-fest, 13-10.

The teams combined for 23 runs, 21 hits, five errors and used 11 total pitchers. 

The win pushed the Griffs into a three-way tie for fifth place in the MIAA standings with Northwest and Lindenwood, just a half game back of Central Oklahoma for fourth.

Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy as a system misses us to our south and east. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. For Sunday, clouds will decrease as the system moves away and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs stay cool in the 50s.
