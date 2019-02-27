Clear

HIGHLIGHTS: Western women punch their ticket to KC, beating Northwest

The Northwest women kept it close, but senior Katrin Roenfeldt led the Western women past the Bearcats, 66-56. The win earns Missouri Western a ticket to the MIAA tournament in Kansas City next week.

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

MARYVILLE, Mo - The Northwest women kept it close, but senior Katrin Roenfeldt led the Western women past the Bearcats, 66-56. The win earns Missouri Western a ticket to the MIAA tournament in Kansas City next week. 

The Griffs were led in scoring by Roenfeldt who couldn't miss her patent step-back jump shot, scoring 18 points on the night. Two more Griffs were in double-figures, senior Brittany Atkins had 17 and senior Jessica Davies had 10.

The Bearcats were led in scoring by sophomore Jaelyn Haggard and junior Kendey Eaton who both score 18 points.

Next up for the Griffs and Bearcats are road games at Washburn. Northwest heads to Topeka Thursday night. Western takes on the Ichabods Saturday.

