HIGHLIGHTS: Wins all around for city teams Thursday night

Benton and Central girls, along with the Lafayette boys, defend home court Thursday night. All three teams defeated their out of town opponents.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 11:31 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

ST. JOSEPH — Benton and Central girls along with the Lafayette boys, defended home turf Thursday night. All three teams defeated their out of town opponents.

SCORES: 

Benton (B) 37 - St. Pius X 46.

St. Pius X 25 - Benton (G) 45.

Maryville 56 - Lafayette (B) 65.

Oak Park 34 - Central (G) 50.

Leblond 37 - Chillicothe (B) 53.

