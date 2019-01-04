ST. JOSEPH — Benton and Central girls along with the Lafayette boys, defended home turf Thursday night. All three teams defeated their out of town opponents.
SCORES:
Benton (B) 37 - St. Pius X 46.
St. Pius X 25 - Benton (G) 45.
Maryville 56 - Lafayette (B) 65.
Oak Park 34 - Central (G) 50.
Leblond 37 - Chillicothe (B) 53.
Related Content
- HIGHLIGHTS: Wins all around for city teams Thursday night
- Benton win on homecoming highlights week 4 in city football
- Mound City wins Anderson Ford Team of the Week
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond Holiday Tournament opening round wraps up Thursday
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- Saturday high school football highlighted by Lafayette win
- HIGHLIGHTS: Northwest Men cruise to win over Tabor (Kan.)
- Chiefs and Chargers battle on Thursday Night Football
- SCORES & HIGHLIGHTS: First round of football districts finshed-up Friday night
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions
Scroll for more content...