(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jaelyn Haggard spent four years at Northwest Missouri State, but is trading in the green and white for Griffon black and gold.

Haggard made the announcement Friday on social media. She is continuing her education at Missouri Western in the physical therapy program and was able to catch the attention of Missouri Western head women's basketball coach Candi Whitaker.

The former Central standout holds the Northwest record for career 3-point shots made.