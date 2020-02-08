Haggard's shooting leads Northwest past Blue Tigers

MARYVILLE, Mo. The Northwest Missouri State University women's basketball team defeated the Lincoln Blue Tigers 59-45 in Bearcat Arena to complete the season sweep of Lincoln. The Bearcats shot poorly from the field but played stellar defense on the game to get the win. The Bearcats were able to take advantage of Blue Tiger turnovers, outscoring them off turnovers 11-2.

Jaelyn Haggard continued her streak of making four threes for her fourth straight game. She added four more points to lead all scorers with 16 points. Paityn Rau added 12 points on only seven shots and Mallory McConkey was also in double digits with 10 points. McConkey and Erika Schlosser led the Bearcats with five rebounds. Schlosser also led the Bearcats with three assists.

Natasha Dolinsky and Vivian Chigbu led Lincoln in scoring with 12 points each. Alecia Gulledge led the Blue Tigers in rebounds with nine, and Dolinksy led them three assists.

The Bearcats will be back in action on the road at Missouri Southern on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.