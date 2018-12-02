Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder Retires

MANHATTAN, Ks. - St. Joseph native and Hall of Fame college football coach Bill Snyder, 79, decided to retire from coaching Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas State head football coach orchestrated one of the most improbable program turnarounds in college football history.

When Snyder was hired at Kansas State in 1989, the Wildcats were in the midst of a 27-game winless streak and had appeared in only one bowl in the 77-year history of the program.

Snyder went 215-117-1 over 27 seasons at Kansas State, including a 128-89-1 record in the Big 12, with two conference titles.

This season wasn't quite the swan song that Snyder had planned for as the Wildcats went 5-7, and would miss going to a bowl game, which would be the first since his return in 2009.

Despite ending his career with a losing season, Snyder, who in 2015 became just the fourth active coach ever to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame, will go down as one of college football's greatest coaches for engineering the "Manhattan Miracle."

In late 2016, Snyder was diagnosed with throat cancer but recovered from chemotherapy treatments to coach the Wildcats through the 2017 season. This summer, he agreed to a new five-year deal with the Wildcats that would've gone through the 2022 season.

Snyder's 215 career victories are the fourth most among active FBS coaches behind North Carolina's Mack Brown (244) and Notre Dame's Brian Kelly and Alabama's Nick Saban, who are both tied with 231.

The school said in a statement that Snyder would transition to a special ambassador role for the university.

Snyder's legacy will live on forever in Manhattan, as he has a highway named after himself that leads straight into town, along with the football stadium named after him and his family, and a statue that sit's right outside of the stadium.

The Hall of Famer will not be forgotten and will go down as one of the best to ever coach young men.