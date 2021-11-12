Hamilton defeats Gallatin, wins district title

(HAMILTON, Mo.) The Hornets hosted the Gallatin Bulldogs in the Class 1 District 7 Championship.
Hamilton defeated Gallatin 42-8, wins district title.
The Hornets will play the winner of East Buchanan and University on November 20th.
