Hamilton's Cornelius, Maryville's Long record Top-15 finish at State Golf

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Hamilton's Samantha Cornelius and Maryville's Emily Long recorded Top-15 finishes at the Class 1 State Girls Golf Tournament at Mozingo Lake Tuesday.
Here are the full results from the 2018 tournament:
Team Results
1 John Burroughs High School (701)
2 Springfield Catholic High School (703)
3 MICDS High School (739)
4 Logan-Rogersville High School (800)
5 Maryville High School (807)
6 Chillicothe High School (850)
7 Kirksville High School (893)
8 Stanberry High School (906)
Individual Results
1 Kayla Rose Pfitzner Springfield Catholic 80 74 154
2 Reagan Zibilski Springfield Catholic 81 75 156
3 Parker Perry MICDS 84 80 164
4 Emma Katherine Buell Villa Duchesne 85 80 165
4 Claire Pan John Burroughs 84 81 165
6 Samantha Cornelius Penney 84 82 166
7 Kassidy Hull Eldon 83 84 167
8 Lucy Parker Bloomstran John Burroughs 88 81 169
9 Emily Dickey Pembroke Hill 85 87 172
10 Nina Zrubakova Butler 90 86 176
11 Vera Bohning St. Michael the Archangel 85 92 177
11 Emily Long Maryville 84 93 177
13 Garrett Goltermann MICDS 86 92 178
14 Lillian Grace Knipfel Mexico 94 85 179
14 Ann Lee Zhang John Burroughs 94 85 179
16 Kyleigh Pfitzner Springfield Catholic 92 88 180
17 Abigail Boyer Kirksville 94 87 181
18 Brooke Ann Wagner Logan-Rogersville 92 91 183
18 Laurelle A Wickersham Maryville 88 95 183
20 Kylah Gore Mexico 95 89 184
20 Katharine Randolph Mikulec MICDS 95 89 184
22 Natalie Elizabeth Telscher Villa Duchesne 97 89 186
23 Margaux Catherine Ballet John Burroughs 97 91 188
23 Hayley Frank Strafford 95 93 188
23 Anjolene Gina Strong Logan-Rogersville 92 96 188
26 Halie Rackers Blair Oaks 93 98 191
26 Ava Wirsig Richmond 100 91 191
28 Allie Gage Stanberry 98 94 192
28 Werthen Gass Trenton 97 95 192
30 Ashtynn Russell Bolivar 97 96 193
31 Jayden Berrey Father Tolton Regional Catholic 102 94 196
32 Alice Golden Father Tolton Regional Catholic 100 97 197
33 Caroline M Ruden Lafayette (St. Joseph) 102 96 198
34 Hallie Jones Chillicothe 102 97 199
35 Abigail Daffron Plattsburg 98 102 200
35 Ava Sue Shutt Odessa 102 98 200
35 Brooke A Whyte Fulton 104 96 200
35 Mahlee Makenna Wohlford Smithville 104 96 200
39 Alyssa Pemberton Summit Christian Academy 106 95 201
39 Bailey F Stefanski Duchesne 101 100 201
41 Ally Jo Johnson Gallatin 103 99 202
41 Caten Lucchesi Sacred Heart 106 96 202
41 Jillyan Talmage Harrisonville 99 103 202
44 Samantha Montana Hirner Palmyra 102 101 203
44 Olivia Sublette Palmyra 100 103 203
46 Kaely Kirwan Tarkio 99 105 204
47 Allison Seiler Duchesne 105 100 205
48 Ellie Smith Lawson 98 109 207
49 Laken Sattman Brookfield 107 101 208
50 Riley Brobst Chillicothe 104 105 209
51 Marlana Wood Macon 104 106 210
52 Logan Belt Eugene 113 98 211
52 Maria Bozada St. Clair 109 102 211
52 Mia Davis Barat Academy 109 102 211
52 Shelby Haskins Purdy 103 108 211
56 Molly Jones Excelsior Springs 111 102 213
57 Kylee A Dougan Maryville 105 109 214
57 Hannah Hartwig Marshall 108 106 214
59 Bailey Bexten Harrisburg 109 106 215
59 Maristela Janna Mantala Logan-Rogersville 108 107 215
61 Demi Downey Brookfield 111 105 216
61 Ingrid E. Keane John Burroughs 120 96 216
61 Brooke Newhouse Springfield Catholic 109 107 216
61 Zoya Qayyum MICDS 101 115 216
61 Gwen Wilkey Salisbury 114 102 216
66 Riley Graskewicz Salisbury 109 110 219
66 Ellen Moore Springfield Catholic 115 104 219
68 Leah Weaver Marshall 108 112 220
69 Gabryelle Hapes Chillicothe 116 105 221
69 Madeline Lamp Chillicothe 113 108 221
69 Tarin Sage Schrock Butler 109 112 221
72 Sydney Shea Riley Osage 114 110 224
73 Madison Adkins Kirksville 107 119 226
74 Brianna Newman Stanberry 119 111 230
75 Elena Thomas MICDS 119 112 231
76 Aurea Rucker Paris 113 120 233
76 Emilie G Strong Logan-Rogersville 128 105 233
78 Kaylin R Byland Maryville 120 115 235
78 Reigan Parsons Palmyra 119 116 235
80 Hadley Mundorf Maryville 118 118 236
81 Alyssa Marie Jungers Logan-Rogersville 109 128 237
82 Morgan Peters Clever 123 115 238
83 Marissa Buckallew Schuyler County 129 110 239
83 Allyson Ellen Logston Kirksville 123 116 239
85 Hannah Haakonstad Chillicothe 124 117 241
85 Kelsey Hudson Sacred Heart 122 119 241
87 Kiley Shae Gudehus Kirksville 122 129 251
88 Marissa Ann Jensen Stanberry 123 129 252
89 Kyra Hannah Kirksville 128 125 253
90 Hailey Stoll Stanberry 166 145 311
Elizabeth M. Coulter Greenwood
91 Allison Marticke Stanberry 87 999 1086
