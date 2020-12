(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest freshman Molly Hartnett hit the go-ahead, game-winning basket with 2.4 seconds left to lift the Bearcats past Missouri Western Saturday.

Hartnett finished with 18 points in 33 minutes in the Bearcats' 51-50 victory.

Northwest's win against Missouri Western is the first win in St. Joseph for the Bearcats since February 2011.

The Bearcats improve to 3-2 on the season and the Griffons fall to 2-3.