Hawkins scores 1,000th point in win over Rogers State

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team beat Rogers State 74-55 in Bearcat Arena Monday night.

Junior Ryan Hawkins became the 24th Bearcat to reach 1,000 career points when he buried a free throw with 7:58 to play in the opening half. Hawkins is also the 13th Bearcat to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Hawkins would finish with a game-high 28 points and was 6-of-7 from three-point range.

Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins would also have a big night by scoring 26 points and was 6-of-9 from deep as he surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game.

Northwest will travel to Emporia State on Thursday and Washburn on Saturday.