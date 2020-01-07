Hawkins scores 1,000th point in win over Rogers State

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team beat Rogers State 74-55 in Bearcat Arena Monday night.
Junior Ryan Hawkins became the 24th Bearcat to reach 1,000 career points when he buried a free throw with 7:58 to play in the opening half. Hawkins is also the 13th Bearcat to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.
Hawkins would finish with a game-high 28 points and was 6-of-7 from three-point range.
Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins would also have a big night by scoring 26 points and was 6-of-9 from deep as he surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game.
Northwest will travel to Emporia State on Thursday and Washburn on Saturday.
