Clear

Hawkins scores 1,000th point in win over Rogers State

Ryan Hawkins scores his 1,000th career point while also helping lead the Bearcats to victory over Rogers State 74-55.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

MARYVILLE, Mo. - The Northwest Missouri State Bearcat men's basketball team beat Rogers State 74-55 in Bearcat Arena Monday night.

Junior Ryan Hawkins became the 24th Bearcat to reach 1,000 career points when he buried a free throw with 7:58 to play in the opening half. Hawkins is also the 13th Bearcat to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

Hawkins would finish with a game-high 28 points and was 6-of-7 from three-point range.

Sophomore guard Trevor Hudgins would also have a big night by scoring 26 points and was 6-of-9 from deep as he surpassed the 20-point mark for the fourth consecutive game.

Northwest will travel to Emporia State on Thursday and Washburn on Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Savannah
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Tuesday began with a lot of clouds but quickly turned mostly sunny which helped our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories