Hawkins scores 43 in blowout victory over Lincoln

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team got an 87-53 road win over the Lincoln Blue Tigers Thursday night to start conference play 1-0.
NWMSU junior Ryan Hawkins scored 43 points which was his second 40-point game of the season. Hawkins went 14-of-19 from the field and was 11-of-12 at the free throw line. Hawkins was also 4-of-7 from three-point range.
Northwest moved to 8-0 on the season, 1-0 in MIAA play, and extended its win streak to 46 in a row.
The Bearcats will travel to Warrensburg, Missouri, to take on the Central Missouri Mules on Saturday.
Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. following the women's game.
