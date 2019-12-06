Clear

Hawkins scores 43 in blowout victory over Lincoln

The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team got an 87-53 road win over the Lincoln Blue Tigers Thursday night to start conference play (1-0).

Posted: Dec 6, 2019 2:43 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team got an 87-53 road win over the Lincoln Blue Tigers Thursday night to start conference play 1-0.

NWMSU junior Ryan Hawkins scored 43 points which was his second 40-point game of the season. Hawkins went 14-of-19 from the field and was 11-of-12 at the free throw line. Hawkins was also 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Northwest moved to 8-0 on the season, 1-0 in MIAA play, and extended its win streak to 46 in a row.

The Bearcats will travel to Warrensburg, Missouri, to take on the Central Missouri Mules on Saturday.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. following the women's game.

The weekend will start to warm back up into the 50's and we should see more sunshine across the area. Much colder air is in the forecast for next week with highs only in the upper 20's and lower 30's.
