Henderson wins Subway Volunteer Coach honor

St. Joe Thunder head football coach Mikeal Henderson won the 2018 Subway Volunteer Coach honor.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 3:30 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joe Thunder head football coach Mikeal Henderson won the 2018 Subway Volunteer Coach honor.

Henderson has been coaching youth sports for several years and is curently coaching the 6th grade team. 

More clouds have moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Our rain chances will continue to increase as we go into the evening and late night.
