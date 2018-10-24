Henderson wins Subway Volunteer Coach honor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— St. Joe Thunder head football coach Mikeal Henderson won the 2018 Subway Volunteer Coach honor.
Henderson has been coaching youth sports for several years and is curently coaching the 6th grade team.
