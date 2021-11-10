Clear
Herrera signs NLI to continue basketball career, heading to Benedictine

Bishop LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera will continue her basketball career in college. Herrera signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to attend Benedictine College.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 9:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Herrera, a multi-sport athlete, wanted to find the right fit for her to play college ball and she said Benedictine just happened to be that perfect place.

"They reached out this summer and I didn't really know where I wanted to go yet, but when I visited, it was somewhere I just really liked," Herrera said. "It was so beautiful and to know that Jackie (Ziesel) went there and so did Coach Huss, was really special."

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
