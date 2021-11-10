Herrera signs NLI to continue basketball career, heading to Benedictine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Bishop LeBlond senior Kianna Herrera will continue her basketball career in college. Herrera signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to attend Benedictine College.

Herrera, a multi-sport athlete, wanted to find the right fit for her to play college ball and she said Benedictine just happened to be that perfect place.

"They reached out this summer and I didn't really know where I wanted to go yet, but when I visited, it was somewhere I just really liked," Herrera said. "It was so beautiful and to know that Jackie (Ziesel) went there and so did Coach Huss, was really special."