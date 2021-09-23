High School Football Fans' Choice Awards

Clear
Posted: Sep 23, 2021 2:41 PM

St. Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 79°
It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. This afternoon we will warm up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
