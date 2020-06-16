Clear

High school athletes back to workouts

Monday was the first day for student athletes’ in high school to participate in voluntary training for the summer, but only under strict guidelines of the St. Joseph School District.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 4:40 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 5:10 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Two of the three high schools (Benton, and Central) began their summer workouts Monday with Lafayette beginning theirs Tuesday.This all stems from the major cancellations of spring sports and activities due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many schools across the country and specifically Missouri and Kansas delayed their summer high school workout dates to align with local and state regulations.

SJSD is utilizing two phasing in periods with Phase I being (June 15th-28th) which is conditioning only and consists of non-sports specific drills. Phase II (July 6th- August 2nd) to will incorporate sports specific drills and access to the weight rooms.

For more information on SJSD guidelines for summer workouts click here.

