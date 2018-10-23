High school district volleyball Central goes down in upset

ST. JOSEPH, Mo,- District volleyball in full swing as Central High School is the host school for the class four district 16 bracket. The Central Indians (21-11) in their match up of the first round was against Park Hill (11-17-3).
This seemed like a favorable match up for the Indians, but Central got down early in both sets, and was not able to rally enough to make a comeback.
The loss would end the season for Central, but still closing out with a winning record of (21-12) on the year.
Park Hill now (12-17-3) will play rival Park Hill South (23-10) Tueday who beat North Kansas City 2-0 earlier in the day.
Other area scores:
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
Cameron def Lafayette 2-1
Savannah def Benton 2-0
Smithville def Chillicothe 2-0
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
Trenton def Carrollton 2-0
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
Plattsburg def East Buch 2-0
Mid-Buch def South Harrison 2-0
Lawson def Lathrop 2-0
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
St. Joseph Christian def Orrick 2-0
North Platte def Union Star 2-0
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
Nodaway-Holt def South Holt 2-0
Rock Port def North Nodaway 2-0
Mound City def West Nodaway 2-0
