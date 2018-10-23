Clear
High school district volleyball Central goes down in upset

Missouri high school volleyball Central hosts, and loses 2-0 in first round.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo,- District volleyball in full swing as Central High School is the host school for the class four district 16 bracket. The Central Indians (21-11) in their match up of the first round was against Park Hill (11-17-3). 

This seemed like a favorable match up for the Indians, but Central got down early in both sets, and was not able to rally enough to make a comeback.

The loss would end the season for Central, but still closing out with a winning record of (21-12) on the year.

Park Hill now (12-17-3) will play rival Park Hill South (23-10) Tueday who beat North Kansas City 2-0 earlier in the day.

Other area scores:

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

Cameron def Lafayette 2-1

Savannah def Benton 2-0

Smithville def Chillicothe 2-0

 CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

Trenton def Carrollton 2-0

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

Plattsburg def East Buch 2-0

Mid-Buch def South Harrison 2-0

Lawson def Lathrop 2-0

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

St. Joseph Christian def Orrick 2-0

North Platte def Union Star 2-0

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16 

Nodaway-Holt def South Holt 2-0

Rock Port def North Nodaway 2-0

Mound City  def West Nodaway 2-0

