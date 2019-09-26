High school football games moving up to avoid potential weather

(MISSOURI & KANSAS)— Several high school football games across the area are moving the game time up to avoid potential weather Friday night.
Thursday
Liberty North at Central- 7:02 p.m.
Friday
Norborne/Hardin-Central at Braymer- 4 p.m.
Stewartsville at Southwest Livingston- 5 p.m.
Lawson at North Platte- 5 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan at Hamilton- 5:30 p.m.
Plattsburg at East Buchanan- 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Maur Hill Mount Academy- 5:30 p.m.
Harmon at Atchison- 5:30 p.m.
Polo at Gallatin- 5:30 p.m.
Lathrop at West Platte- 6 p.m.
