High school football games moving up to avoid potential weather

Several high school football games across the area are moving the game time up to avoid potential weather Friday night.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 2:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MISSOURI & KANSAS)— Several high school football games across the area are moving the game time up to avoid potential weather Friday night.

Thursday

Liberty North at Central- 7:02 p.m.

Friday

Norborne/Hardin-Central at Braymer- 4 p.m.

Stewartsville at Southwest Livingston- 5 p.m.

Lawson at North Platte- 5 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan at Hamilton- 5:30 p.m.

Plattsburg at East Buchanan- 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Maur Hill Mount Academy- 5:30 p.m.

Harmon at Atchison- 5:30 p.m.

Polo at Gallatin- 5:30 p.m.

Lathrop at West Platte- 6 p.m.

On Friday, a cold is front is forecast to move through and bring increasing storm chances during the afternoon and Friday night. Right now, there is the chance a few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the primary concern.
