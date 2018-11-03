High school prep scores from Nov. 2

(KANSAS & MISSOURI)— Here are the results from high school football from across the area.

Class 3 District 8

No. 4 Chillicothe 7 at No. 1 Maryville 38

No. 3 St. Pius X 10 at No. 2 Savannah 50

Class 2 District 8

No. 4 Macon 15 at No. 1 Lathrop 45

No. 3 Lexington 8 at No. 2 Lawson 15

Class 1 District 8

No. 5 Hamilton 20 at No. 1 Milan 13 (2OT)

No. 3 Gallatin 29 at No. 2 Marceline 0

Class 1 District 7

No. 5 North Platte 30 at No. 1 Wellington-Napoleon 46

No. 3 Mid-Buchanan 42 at No. 2 East Buchanan 20

8-Man District 1

No. 4 Rock Port 44 at No. 1 Stanberry 84

No. 2 Worth County 66 at No. 3 East Atchison 14

8-Man District 2

No. 4 DeKalb 6 at No. 1 Mound City 52

No. 3 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 54 at No. 2 North Andrew 56

8-Man District 3

No. 4 North Shelby 66 at No. 1 Pattonsburg 14

No. 3 King City 84 at No. 2 Southwest Livingston 62

8-Man District 4

No. 4 Northwest Hughesville 22 at No. 1 Orrick 96

No. 3 Osceola 44 at No. 2 Norborne 40

KANSAS

Class 2A

D4 #2 Rossville (7-2) 21 at D3 #1 Maur Hill (8-1) 14

Class 1A

D3 #2 Troy (6-3) 41 at D4 #1 Centralia (7-2) 18