High school prep scores from Nov. 2

(KANSAS & MISSOURI)— Here are the results from high school football from across the area.
Class 3 District 8
No. 4 Chillicothe 7 at No. 1 Maryville 38
No. 3 St. Pius X 10 at No. 2 Savannah 50
Class 2 District 8
No. 4 Macon 15 at No. 1 Lathrop 45
No. 3 Lexington 8 at No. 2 Lawson 15
Class 1 District 8
No. 5 Hamilton 20 at No. 1 Milan 13 (2OT)
No. 3 Gallatin 29 at No. 2 Marceline 0
Class 1 District 7
No. 5 North Platte 30 at No. 1 Wellington-Napoleon 46
No. 3 Mid-Buchanan 42 at No. 2 East Buchanan 20
8-Man District 1
No. 4 Rock Port 44 at No. 1 Stanberry 84
No. 2 Worth County 66 at No. 3 East Atchison 14
8-Man District 2
No. 4 DeKalb 6 at No. 1 Mound City 52
No. 3 South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 54 at No. 2 North Andrew 56
8-Man District 3
No. 4 North Shelby 66 at No. 1 Pattonsburg 14
No. 3 King City 84 at No. 2 Southwest Livingston 62
8-Man District 4
No. 4 Northwest Hughesville 22 at No. 1 Orrick 96
No. 3 Osceola 44 at No. 2 Norborne 40
KANSAS
Class 2A
D4 #2 Rossville (7-2) 21 at D3 #1 Maur Hill (8-1) 14
Class 1A
D3 #2 Troy (6-3) 41 at D4 #1 Centralia (7-2) 18
