Clear

Highland CC head football coach resigns, will finish out 2019 season

Highland head football coach Aaron Arnold announced his resignation as the head coach on Tuesday evening in a post on Twitter.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 1:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(HIGHLAND, Kan.)— Highland head football coach Aaron Arnold announced his resignation as the head coach on Tuesday evening in a post on Twitter.

The Highland Athletic Department released this statement Wednesday:

"Highland Community College Head Football Coach Aaron Arnold has submitted his resignation and his intention to retire from coaching at the conclusion of his contract with HCC. As the Head Football Coach, Aaron Arnold has helped to guide Highland football to new heights and will finish his career at Highland as the third-winningest football coach in school history. Coach Arnold has led the program to multiple Top 20 rankings and has helped numerous student-athletes achieve success beyond Highland. According to Athletic Director, Bryan Dorrel Ph.D., ATC Highland Community College will conduct a nationwide search for a new Head Football Coach to guide the Scottie football program. The search will commence immediately following the end of the 2019 season."

Arnold has been the head coach at Highland for the last six seasons. 

In 2019, Highland has been ranked in the NJCAA Top-25 multiple times. 

The Scotties sit at 6-3 heading into the regular-season finale Saturday against Iowa Western CC. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Friday and into the weekend will see the return of some warmer air. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. The nicest day for awhile, it appears, will be on Saturday with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories