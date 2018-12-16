Clear

Highland CC men's basketball stays undefeated at 16-0

Scotties stay undefeated at (16-0) beating Neosho County and Southwestern in JCCC Classic.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 9:51 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

HIGHLAND, Ks. - On Sunday No. 2 ranked Highland Community College took on a No. 11 ranked NJCAA DII team in Southwestern and won 81-61 putting the Scotties at (16-0) on the year.

The Scotties played in the Johnson County Community College Classic over the weekend picking up two strong wins over Neosho County (8-5) and Southwestern (10-5).

Highland guard Taiveyhon Mason lead the Scotties in scoring with 27 points against Southwestern, while adding three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Three other Highland players scored in double digits helping the Scotties get the 20-point win.

Highland now heads into the holiday break and will be off until Monday, January 7 at 5:30 p.m. against On Point Academy at home.

