Highland CC names Bryan Dorrel next athletic director

(HIGHLAND, Kan.)— Highland Community College has found its next athletic director—naming Bryan Dorrel the next A.D. Tuesday morning.

Dorrel takes over an athletic department that saw nine of the 10 sports programs ranked in the Top 20 during the 2018-19 academic year.

“The opportunity to work with a great group of people and a great community," Dorell said in a release Tuesday morning. "I was looking for an administrative position that allowed me to mesh my love for both athletics and academics. Upon considering the needs of HCC, I felt as if I had the ability to help make a difference for the student-athletes, the coaches and the institution."

Dorrel is familiar with Highland as he served as the head athletic trainer for the Scotties from 1997-98. Dorrel comes from the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, where he served as a visiting Assitant Professor of Health Services working in the Master of Athletic Training program.

Dorrel also spent time at Tarleton State University and Northwest Missouri State University.

“I think the students, coaches, faculty, staff, and community can expect the kind of leadership that emphasizes the importance of academics and accountability while recognizing the competitive drive that our student-athletes and coaches have," Dorrel said. "They can expect the kind of leadership that recognizes the values of this community and the history of the College. My leadership style will be one that serves our students and works to create an environment that is committed to the growth and development of our students and community."

Dorrel replaces Tyler Nordman as Highland's athletic director. Nordman took a job as an Associate Athletic Director at Butler Community College.