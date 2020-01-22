Clear
Higland CC board reinstates women's basketball coach

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 1:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(HIGHLAND, Kan.) According to a Highland CC spokesperson, women's basketball coach BJ Smith has been reinstated and will coach in the Scotties' game Wednesday night.

Per the college, Smith and his staff was placed on leave earlier this month as the school investigated alleged violations. 

Smith is in his ninth season as the head coach at Highland. He led the Scotties to a 35-1 season in the 2017-18 season. The Scotties finishes third at the NJCAA Division II National tournament. Smith owns two KJCCC titles, three Region titles, and three National tournament appearances while at Highland.

Assistan men's basketball coach Jon Oler served as the interim head coach. 

A mixture of rain and snow has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Wednesday morning and will last all day. There will be periods of accumulating snow transitioning at times to a rain and snow mixture by the afternoon. Roads will be plenty hazardous and slick, but snow accumulations will likely remain in the 1 to 3 inch range area wide.
