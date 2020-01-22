Higland CC board reinstates women's basketball coach

(HIGHLAND, Kan.) According to a Highland CC spokesperson, women's basketball coach BJ Smith has been reinstated and will coach in the Scotties' game Wednesday night.

Per the college, Smith and his staff was placed on leave earlier this month as the school investigated alleged violations.

Smith is in his ninth season as the head coach at Highland. He led the Scotties to a 35-1 season in the 2017-18 season. The Scotties finishes third at the NJCAA Division II National tournament. Smith owns two KJCCC titles, three Region titles, and three National tournament appearances while at Highland.

Assistan men's basketball coach Jon Oler served as the interim head coach.