Hill continues to impress on the field, but Reid more impressed with off the field

(MIAMI)— Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to impress on the field, but his head coach is more impressed with his growth away from football.
Reid said that Hill continues to improve in all aspects of his life.
