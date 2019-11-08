Hornets advance to district championship with win against Benton

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— The Chillicothe Hornets defeated Benton, 44-14, in Class 3 District 8 semifinals Friday night.
The Hornets will travel to Savannah to play the Savages in the Class 3 District 8 championship next Friday night.
