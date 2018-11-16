Hornets and Dragons rematch in football quarterfinal

HAMILTON, Mo.- Penney High School will finally be able to host a playoff game for the post season, as the Hornets have been on the road for three straight games during the playoff run.

In this quarterfinal, it will be a rematch between Penney and Mid-Buch, which in the first meeting earlier in the season went into overtime with Penney getting the victory 29-27.

The winner of this game will play in the semi-final game between either Lincoln or Adrian on November 24.

Kick-off is set for Saturday 1 p.m. at Penney High School.