Hudgins makes history for NWMSU as the Bearcat men cruise past Fort Hays State

NWMSU sophomore Trevor Hudgins put together the first triple-double in Bearcat men's basketball history in an 83-57 victory over Fort Hays State University on Saturday.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:27 AM

Hudgins, a Manhattan, Kansas, native scored 10 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. He also registered two steals and did not turn the ball over in 34 minutes of action.

Northwest improved its win streak to 10 in a row and moved to 18-1 on the season. The Bearcats are 8-1 in MIAA play. Fort Hays State fell to 7-11 and 1-9 in MIAA.

Northwest will be on the road this week with matchup against Newman Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and against Central Oklahoma Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
