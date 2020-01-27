Hudgins makes history for NWMSU as the Bearcat men cruise past Fort Hays State

MARYVILLE, Mo - Northwest Missouri State sophomore Trevor Hudgins put together the first triple-double in Bearcat men's basketball history in an 83-57 victory over Fort Hays State University on Saturday.
Hudgins, a Manhattan, Kansas, native scored 10 points, grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds and dished out 11 assists. He also registered two steals and did not turn the ball over in 34 minutes of action.
Northwest improved its win streak to 10 in a row and moved to 18-1 on the season. The Bearcats are 8-1 in MIAA play. Fort Hays State fell to 7-11 and 1-9 in MIAA.
Northwest will be on the road this week with matchup against Newman Thursday, 7:30 p.m. and against Central Oklahoma Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
