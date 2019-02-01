Hudson embraces leadership role for Griffons

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western senior Bryan Hudson is one of three seniors on the Griffons' men's basketball team and he has embraced the leadership role.

"From the start of it, just seeing how no one turned against each other, staying true to it, no matter what we're going to get through it and can get through it together," Hudson said.

The Griffons take on Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon at Missouri Western Fieldhouse.