Hudson embraces leadership role for Griffons

Missouri Western senior Bryan Hudson is one of three seniors on the Griffons' men's basketball team and he has embraced the leadership role.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 9:18 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Missouri Western senior Bryan Hudson is one of three seniors on the Griffons' men's basketball team and he has embraced the leadership role.

"From the start of it, just seeing how no one turned against each other, staying true to it, no matter what we're going to get through it and can get through it together," Hudson said. 

The Griffons take on Pittsburg State Saturday afternoon at Missouri Western Fieldhouse. 

After a bitter cold workweek for us here in northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas, warmer spring-like days are ahead for your Friday and into the weekend. We are waking up on a cold note this Friday morning cold with temperatures in the teens with a few clouds.
