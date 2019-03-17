ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western baseball team was finally able to play a home game for the first time all season as they took on Washburn. Although the game was played at the Spring Sports Complex it was technically a home game for Washburn as their field is not playable.
The Griffons had a 4-2 lead going into the eighth inning lead by Andrew Curry for Western who had a solo home-run in the fifth.
Washburn would have a six-run rally would quickly change the score as the Ichabod's would get the win 8-4.
This series continues Sunday and Monday with both games beginning at 1 p.m.
Related Content
- Ichabods top Griffons in baseball home opener
- Lindenwood tops Griffons, 1-0, in MIAA opener
- Griffons will have a physical week of practice as they prepare for Ichabods
- Griffon football makes it two in a row, winning 38-7 over Ichabods
- Griffons ready for home opener against No. 1 Central Missouri
- Griffons struggle at UCM
- Lady Griffons handle Bearcats
- Griffon football preparing for Hornets
- Griffon Women take down Newman
- Griffons announce 2019 recruiting class
Scroll for more content...