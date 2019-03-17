Clear

Ichabods top Griffons in baseball home opener

MWSU loses baseball home opener 8-4 to Washburn.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Missouri Western baseball team was finally able to play a home game for the first time all season as they took on Washburn. Although the game was played at the Spring Sports Complex it was technically a home game for Washburn as their field is not playable.

The Griffons had a 4-2 lead going into the eighth inning lead by Andrew Curry for Western who had a solo home-run in the fifth.

Washburn would have a six-run rally would quickly change the score as the Ichabod's would get the win 8-4.

This series continues Sunday and Monday with both games beginning at 1 p.m.

After a beautiful day on Saturday the weather remaining nice to wrap up the weekend. For tonight, expect clear skies with some fog possible by morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. As for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, nice weather expected as well with sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.
